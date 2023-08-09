Cardi B Shows Off Her Real Hair Without Extensions & It’s Still So Long: Photo

Is there anything Cardi B can’t do? The 30-year-old rapper took to social media to share a photo of her natural hair and how long it’s grown. In the photo, Cardi’s hair was down and pin-straight, ending all the way past her hips.

My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME! pic.twitter.com/tBd9zZ1eAZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 9, 2023

Cardi posted the mirror selfie with the caption, “My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” In the photo, Cardi sat on a chair with wheels while her long, dark hair was down and parted in the middle while pin-straight and pushed to one side. Cardi put her hair on full display while wearing a pair of skintight, high-waisted light blue leggings with a low-cut white sheer tank top tucked in.

Cardi’s tan was completely see-through revealing her bare chest and ample cleavage through the top. On top of her tan, she rocked a hot pink cropped cardigan and she topped her look off with a pair of white and gold sandals. Cardi also opted out of any makeup, letting her gorgeous hair and fresh face steal the show.

When it comes to Cardi, she is always switching up her hairstyles and we never know what we’re going to get. Whether it’s a short bob or bright pink hair, she’s always taking risks. Just a few days ago, on August 2, Cardi posted a photo of herself rocking platinum blonde hair with dark brown roots. Her blonde hair was pushed to the side with major volume while in old-Hollywood curls and she styled it with a sultry smokey eye, a glossy nude lip, and a plunging hot pink top.