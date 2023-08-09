Cardi B Shows Off Her Real Hair Without Extensions & It’s Still So Long: Photo

Cardi B went au naturel when she showed off her real hair without extensions & it's incredibly long.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 9, 2023 2:37PM EDT
cardi b
View gallery
Cardi B MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Cardi B Moschino Miami Party, Art Basel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 07 Dec 2017
Cardi B 'Viva Vibe by Cardi B' album cover celebration, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2016
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Is there anything Cardi B can’t do? The 30-year-old rapper took to social media to share a photo of her natural hair and how long it’s grown. In the photo, Cardi’s hair was down and pin-straight, ending all the way past her hips.

Cardi posted the mirror selfie with the caption, “My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” In the photo, Cardi sat on a chair with wheels while her long, dark hair was down and parted in the middle while pin-straight and pushed to one side. Cardi put her hair on full display while wearing a pair of skintight, high-waisted light blue leggings with a low-cut white sheer tank top tucked in.

Cardi’s tan was completely see-through revealing her bare chest and ample cleavage through the top. On top of her tan, she rocked a hot pink cropped cardigan and she topped her look off with a pair of white and gold sandals. Cardi also opted out of any makeup, letting her gorgeous hair and fresh face steal the show.

cardi b
Cardi B at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

When it comes to Cardi, she is always switching up her hairstyles and we never know what we’re going to get. Whether it’s a short bob or bright pink hair, she’s always taking risks. Just a few days ago, on August 2, Cardi posted a photo of herself rocking platinum blonde hair with dark brown roots. Her blonde hair was pushed to the side with major volume while in old-Hollywood curls and she styled it with a sultry smokey eye, a glossy nude lip, and a plunging hot pink top.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad