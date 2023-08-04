Britney Spears Flexes To Cardi B While Rocking A Mini Dress in New Video

Britney Spears took a break from her usual dance videos to model a plunging silky peach mini dress! In the Friday, August 4 Instagram video, the pop legend showed off in the skintight micro mini dress with bare shoulders and long, puffy, cold-shoulder sleeves. She adjusted the bustline of the dress as she modeled the sexy number from various angles, and she played Cardi B‘s “Thru Your Phone” as she preened for the camera. She wore her blonde hair long and straight and accessorized with gold earrings. “Everyone was right about the night !!!” she captioned the post, seemingly referencing Cardi’s lyrics.

Brit, who recently released her second post-conservatorship single, “Mind Your Business,” with will.i.am, is famous for definitive fashion choices over the decades. In more recent years, she’s taken to Instagram regularly with homegrown fashion shows for fans from the comfort of her sprawling living room.

In 2001, when her wardrobe choices were sometimes criticized, she explained that she can’t please everyone, so her barometer is whether or not she’s “comfortable.” “Everybody’s going to have an opinion,” she told Good Morning America at the time. “You can’t please everybody but as long as you’re comfortable, I say wear what you want to wear.”

The mom of two definitely has staples in her closet — the stuff she adores and will wear on a daily basis. Based on her IG fashion shows, she’s a lover of string bikinis, crop tops, and tiny shorts. “I like shorts. I’ve always been a shorts girl,” the “Circus” singer told PEOPLE in 2018. “I used to play basketball, so I like mini shorts and a tank top or a cool T-shirt. That’s what I clean my house in!”

And for something a little more formal, she cites the classic LBD. “I like just a classic black dress,” she told the outlet at the time. “I think you can’t lose with that. When you go out somewhere, just a nice, simple classic black dress is really cute and pretty.”