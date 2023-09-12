Cardi B Rocks Wild Dress Made of Just Silver Clips at the VMAs

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The MTV Video Music Awards always bring out some wild red carpet looks, and Cardi B did not disappoint. The rapper wowed on the red carpet in a strapless gown made of silver clips. The entire dress was adorned with clips that pointed in a variety of directions.

The 30-year-old also wore matching wrist sleeves that also included silver clips. The look was a custom design by Dilara Findikoglu. Cardi B’s clip dress will go down in VMA fashion history, that’s for sure.

Cardi B walked the pink carpet with her love, Offset, 31. The music power couple shared a sweet kiss on the carpet before heading inside the Prudential Center. Cardi and Offset left their kids at home for the ultimate date night out!

The “Bodak Yellow” artist will be hitting the VMAs stage with Megan Thee Stallion, 28, as they perform their new song “Bongos.” Like Cardi, Megan stunned on the carpet in a strapless sheer gown.

Cardi had nothing but praise for Megan during the MTV VMAs pre-show. “She’s an amazing artist. I f**k with her. I don’t really f**k with a lot of people. She’s one of the people that I mess with… I just love her,” Cardi B said.

The mom-of-two is a 29-time VMA nominee. She’s competing with GloRilla for the Best Hip Hop award. She’s won four VMAs over the course of her career so far, including Best Hip Hop, Song of the Summer, and Best New Artist.

Cardi B is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated second debut album. She revealed to Vogue Mexico that her next album is “coming out very soon.” The rapper added, “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”