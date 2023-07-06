Cardi B Sparkles In Black & Silver Dress While Out With Offset After Shutting Down Cheating Rumors

Cardi B and Offset are not letting the cheating rumors get to them and Cardi proved that when she slayed in a sparkly dress in Paris on July 5. The 30-year-old wore a skintight black and silver bedazzled dress while Offset matched in a black leather jacket and black pants.

Cardi’s high-neck, long-sleeve black dress was covered in a cool crisscross rhinestone embellished design and she accessorized with pointed-toe black pumps and long dangling earrings. She had her long black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle and a brown matte lip and a cat eyeliner tied her look together.

View Related Gallery Cardi B & Offset: Photos Of The Married Couple Together Offset, Cardi B Helmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017 Cardi B and Offset leaving there hotel for the Balenciaga afterparty. 05 Jul 2023 Pictured: Cardi B and Offset. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1004025_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

As for Offset, he wore a black leather jacket on top of a black button-down shirt with tight skinny jeans. He accessorized his outfit with a pair of chunky black boots and skinny rectangle sunglasses.

The couple has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and aside from this look, Cardi attended the Schiaparelli Fall 2023 Haute Couture show just two days prior when she looked stunning in a skintight strapless black gown with a plunging neckline lined with gold beaded fringe. She styled her outfit with a huge black fluffy coat, metallic gold platforms, and a headwrap.

Cardi and Offset’s Paris outings come on the heels of cheating rumors that were circling around the internet. Offset recently took to his Instagram story to accuse Cardi of cheating on him in a since-deleted post. Cardi then took to Twitter to address the accusations in a voice memo that said, “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”