Cardi B Stuns In Strapless Gown With Head Scarf At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Cardi B, 30, looked gorgeous for the start of Paris Fashion Week on Monday, July 3. The rapper showed up to the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in a black strapless gown with a matching head scarf. Cardi paired her dress with massive ear-shaped gold earrings that matched her bracelets. Cardi’s dress had a gold trim along the bust that coordinated with her earrings, bracelets, and her shoes.

The sexy dress that Cardi wore highlighted her curvy body and some of her back tattoos. She showed up to the fashion show wearing some face makeup and light pink lipstick. Cardi was all smiles as she modeled her gown for the paparazzi outside, before she went inside to see the show. There were other celebrities at the event including Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Lana Condor.

Cardi has been killing the fashion game all year long. For the 2023 Met Gala, Cardi wore not one, but two different outfits. Before she arrived at the NYC event on May 1, she had on a pink custom gown by Miss Sohee. She changed for the actual Met and arrived in a collared black and white ball gown that was accented with a black silk tie by Chenpeng Studio. Both of Cardi’s outfits were designed to match the theme of the year, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” in honor of the late fashion designer.

When she’s now owning red carpets, Cardi is busy making music that her fans love. In May, the Grammy Award winner promised that her next album “is coming” sooner than they think. She said this on an Instagram Live and her fans were overjoyed at the prospects of more Cardi music. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, was a massive hit when it came out in April 2018. She’s released songs since then, including her iconic single “WAP”, but nothing is better than a full Cardi album.