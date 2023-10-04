Salma Hayek and Her Daughter Valentina, 16, Twin in Purple for Night Out in London

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Salma Hayek stepping out with her stunning daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, is always a sight to see — especially when they rock matching looks! The duo both wore purple dresses when they stepped out for the afterparty for David and Victoria Beckham‘s new Netflix documentary on October 3. Salma, 57, and Valentina, 16, showed off their chic outfits as they arrived in style to the event, which was at a private club called The Twenty Two in London.

Salma wore a long purple silk gown, with a pair of black platform heels and a black clutch purse. The Eternals star let her dark brunette hair down for the night out. She proudly shared her full look on Instagram, with a photo of her posing in her outfit on a staircase before the party. “@victoriabeckham @davidbeckham I’m on my way 💜,” she wrote.

Valentina, meanwhile, wore a mini purple dress underneath a black blazer. Her dress was shorter than her mom’s, but still just as stylish. The teenager finished off her look with black heels and a black bag. Valentina followed her famous parent into the club to party the night away with the Beckhams and more celebs.

Salma shares her daughter with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 61, who is the billionaire chairman and CEO of the luxury group Kering. Over the past year, Valentina has joined her mom for a wide array of major events, such as the Gucci show as part of Milan Fashion Week in February, and the 2023 Oscars red carpet in March. At the latter event, Salma wore a sequined halter neck gown, while Valentina rocked a sweet and strapless fit and flare dress.

In 2022, Salma and Valentina posed together for the cover of Vogue Mexico in matching Gucci logo looks. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, Salma revealed that her daughter has a knack for the famous star’s clothes.

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” the Frida star told the outlet. “Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Valentina then added that she doesn’t find as much excitement in designer labels. “The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like. I hardly notice the brand,” the teen said. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”

Back in 2019, Salma opened up about her close bond with her daughter in an interview with Town And Country, and explained why having Valentina at a slightly older age was good for her.

“I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” Salma shared. “But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.” In the same interview, she also described her daughter as “very creative, very smart, very funny, and very willful.”