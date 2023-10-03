Victoria Beckham Admits She Was ‘The Most Unhappy’ After David Beckham’s Alleged 2003 Infidelity

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Even Victoria Beckham can have a bad year. The former Spice Girl admitted in a raw new interview that she struggled with her emotions following allegations of infidelity leveled at her husband, soccer megastar David Beckham, back in 2003. “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she said during the four-part Netflix docuseries Beckham, according to an October 3 report by the Sun. She also confessed that she “resented” David following the allegations, and said she “internalized” the frustration amid David’s explosive athletic career. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed,” she reportedly said.

David and Victoria famously married in a lavish ceremony in 1999. At the time, Victoria was in England with their two eldest sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, while David was playing for Real Madrid in Spain. Naturally, the separation took its toll. Victoria moved to Spain to be by David’s side in the aftermath of the rumors.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she explained, calling the experience a “nightmare.” “Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

And it was during that period, she shared, that things went sour. “You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” she said.“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it.”

David, who is also father to their younger kids Cruz and Harper, opened up about the experience as well. “Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family,” he said. “And what we had was worth fighting for.”

Beckham premieres on Netflix on October 4.