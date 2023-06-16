David Beckham Wears Nothing But Tiny Bike Shorts To The Gym & Victoria Approves: Photo

Thank you for your service, Victoria Beckham! The fashion designer took to her Instagram on the morning of June 16th and shared a nearly-nude image of her hot hubby David Beckham. The former soccer star rocked tiny bike shorts, black ankle socks and black sneakers, while holding a shopping bag that read ‘Eton.’ He had his muscles and many tattoos on display as he entered the gym in what appears to be the house he and Victoria share. The former Spice Girl wrote under the photo, “There r days when @davidbeckham really makes me laugh. He walks into the gym and says he’s ‘off to school’ #eton,” with several laughing emojis.

Fans of course flooded the comments with praise for Vic’s hot hubby! One commenter wrote, “Victoria – you are doing such a service for the women of the world,” while another gushed, “Gotta love Easy V, she always helps the sisterhood out.” The brand Eton, whose shopping bag David is holding, also shared their thoughts on the sexy snap! “Looking great as always. Might need to pop on that shirt (and by all means: pants) before heading off for school though,” they wrote with a winky face.

David just shared clips of his evening at Wembley Stadium with his daughter Harper, 11, for the Harry Styles show. The footballer and his youngest child enjoyed an evening of dad and daughter time as they sang along to the singer’s hits while rocking matching pink feather boas. David planted a sweet kiss on Harper’s cheek as they sang and dance for the cameras, and his daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was quick to comment a slew of heart eye emojis! He also posed with Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, who was in their box.