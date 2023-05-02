David Beckham Smiles Wearing Nothing But Calvin Klein Underwear In Freezing Water For Birthday

David Beckham celebrated his 48th birthday on May 2, but fans are the ones who got a present! The former pro soccer star celebrated his birthday by taking a cold plunge in his Calvin Klein tighty whities, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, posted a photo on Instagram for all to see. The snapshot showed him standing up in a wooden soaking tub and flexing his biceps as he covered himself up. His several tattoos were in full view and he kept warm with a grey beanie.

Victoria, 49, knew the birthday post would get people talking and captioned it, “Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!” From the look of his comment section, the Spice Girls member was right. In fact, television personality and fashion industry expert Derek Blasberg said what we all were thinking: “It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift,” he commented.

Victoria also shared a birthday post hours earlier when the clock struck midnight on May 2. Her original birthday tribute to her hubby included individual pictures of David with her and each of their four children, daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23. “Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy,” she sweetly wrote. “You are our everything.”

The birthday love didn’t stop there, though. The fashion designer also took to her Instagram Story with some more birthday wishes. Alongside a clip of them taking a dance lesson, Victoria wrote, “You are everything … Happy birthday!” She also shared a picture of herself cuddling with David’s tatted foot with the caption, “I love you this much”. In between birthday wishes, she shared a pic of Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, at the 2023 Met Gala and gushed over how much she loves them.

Returning back to David’s birthday content, Victoria shared yet another photo of him. This time, he was smiling with a white birthday cake that was decorated with tall and short candles. The next pic showed David about to blow out a candle that was on a plate next to a slice of cheesecake. The plate had “Happy Birthday” written on it in chocolate. Fancy!

David received tons of birthday love from other family members and friends as well. His Instagram Story was filled with dozens of reposted birthday tributes from Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Rich, his son, Cruz, his daughter-in-law, and so many more. Happy birthday, indeed!