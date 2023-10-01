Pete Davidson Reportedly Crashes SUV After Leaving Stand-Up Show in L.A.

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, crashed his SUV when he was leaving The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, where he had a stand-up show on Saturday night, according to Page Six. The comedian hosted an afterparty and when he left the venue at around 10 p.m., an eyewitness apparently saw him swipe the side of his car against the wall outside of the building. The outlet shared photos of Pete and some other people in his vehicle from the same night as well as a photo of the post-crash damage.

Pete, who wore a green hoodie, appeared to be holding a cigarette in his hand, in some of the photos, and seemed to hold up the same hand to shield his face from nearby cameras. The outlet also reported that Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose were also hanging out with him that night, but had left prior to the accident.

Pete’s latest reported crash comes after he’s been making headlines with his reported new girlfriend, Madelyn Cline. A source recently claimed the romance is “not serious” and the lovebirds are just “having a good time.

“She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn’t want anything serious, she wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time,” the source told Daily Mail. “It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn’t expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes,” they added,

Just two days before the latest report, a different source told Us Weekly that the two have built “a strong bond” in a short time. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the insider explained. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”