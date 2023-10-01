Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Surprised With Gorgeous Roses from Husband Travis Barker After His COVID Recovery

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to her Instagram story to share a memorable photo of a gorgeous bouquet of white roses sent to her by her husband Travis Barker. The reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth child, had the incredible floral display placed near a set of white candles, in the snapshot, and tagged the 47-year-old Blink 182 drummer’s name before after adding an emoji full of emotional tears and a white heart.

On the same day as Kourtney’s post, Travis took to his own Instagram story to share a photo from Lisbon, Portugal, where he and his bandmates ate currently touring. “Hi Lisbon✌️,” he wrote in the caption.

Kourtney and Travis’ new photos come just a few days after Travis revealed he’s been recovering from COVID, which recently brought on an episode of trigeminal neuralgia. “Last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me,” he wrote in a tweet on September 29.

The talented musician, who was the lone survivor in a 2008 plane crash, also admitted to still hating flying on planes, in a tweet he shared right before his COVID tweet. “I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death. I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though,” he wrote.

Like Travis recently surprised her, Kourtney surprised him last week, when she set up Halloween decorations in their home before he left for his tour. They included all different sizes of white and gray pumpkins lined up inside and outside the house, giving off a spooky vibe. “my husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now,” the doting wife wrote in the caption of a photo she shared of the display.