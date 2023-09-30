Kourtney Kardashian’s Husband Travis Barker Reveals He Endured an ‘Episode’ of Neuralgia After COVID

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Travis Barker, 47, gave fans an update on his health, in a new tweet on Friday. The Blink 182 drummer admitted that he “still” hates flying in airplanes after surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed all others on board, and followed it up with with a post that revealed he had an episode of trigeminal neuralgia after getting COVID last week.

“I still hate flying. I love touring and playing music but I unfortunately associate traveling and flying with death. I am strong and nothing can keep me from living life though,” his first tweet read. “Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me,” he wrote in the second tweet.

Trigerminal neuralgia is “a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face,” according to Mayo Clinic. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain. The condition can cause even mild stimulation of your face, including brushing your teeth and shaving, to trigger excruciating pain.

Travis’ news about his trigerminal neuralgia comes after he revealed his wife, Kourtney Kardashian‘s own recent health problems. The Kardashians star recently underwent emergency fetal surgery to save their baby, whom she’s pregnant with, and he had to travel from Europe, where he was touring with his band, to the U.S. to be by her side.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” Travis wrote on September 6. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Travis’ lastest tweets also come after he had his own health scare back in June 2022. He suffered from a case of pancreatitis after having a colonoscopy and had to be hospitalized. Before his illness was revealed, he took to Twitter to share a message that read, “God save me,” and some of his loved ones, including his daughter Alabama, 17, also publicly asked for prayers.