‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Splits From Husband Gordon After 11 Years

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mia Thornton, 38, revealed during a September 29 interview with PEOPLE that she and Gordon Thornton, 70, have decided to end their marriage after 11 years. “Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star said. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.”

The 38-year-old and Gordan were married in 2012 and share three kids including Jeremiah Carter, 8, Juliana, 6, and another child from their prior relationships. In the statement shared with the mag on Friday, Mia went on to ask for privacy for her family amid the separation. “We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out,” the Bravo star concluded.

Gordan and his estranged wife’s relationship troubles will reportedly play out on Season 8 of The Real Housewives series set to premiere on November 5. During the official trailer for the upcoming season, Mia even revealed that she once “retained a divorce attorney” prior to the announcement of their split. In addition, the trailer revealed that Mia told her co-star Ashley Darby that she “might have” married Gordon “for his money.”

The brunette beauty and her estranged spouse joined RHOP amid the show’s sixth season. The now-separated couple met in 2003 when they both attended a strip club charity event, as reported by PEOPLE. Mia recently gushed over Gordan via Instagram when they celebrated Father’s Day together. “To my G, Thank you for being such a POWERFUL positive influence on our children. I admire the way you love, nurture, and empower our babies to be the best versions of themselves,” she captioned the sweet carousel of photos. “Thank you for loving us and being a great dad! Happy Father’s Day love.”

Not only do Mia and Gordon share children together, but they also share grandchildren. She opened up about their grandkids during a 2021 interview with E! News. “Gordon is 32 years older than I and we do have grandbabies,” she explained at the time. “We have four beautiful grandbabies. Two are adults moving into the college world, and two are in grade school. Of course I feel like the two younger ones are actually my birth grandchildren because I actually helped name them. I was there to be a part of their birth and things like that, but it’s been great. We have such a blended family. His kids are phenomenal. His daughter calls me for advice, so it’s just really great. It’s just natural.”