Kylie Jenner Debuts Front Bangs While Wearing Skintight Red Dress to Paris Fashion Week

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, one thing is for sure, she can pull off any hairstyle. The 26-year-old proved that when she attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 27, when she debuted bangs.

For the show, Kylie had her long black hair down in loose, wet waves while thick, voluminous front bangs covered her entire forehead. The long bangs looked amazing on her and she accessorized with bold glam featuring a sultry smokey eye and a deep brown lip liner filled in with a matte nude lip shade.

As for her outfit, Kylie opted to wear a skintight, bright red long-sleeve dress with a ruffled hem. She accessorized her stylish look with a pair of red leather pointed-toe pumps, a tiny red leather purse, and a pair of super oversized black sunglasses.

Kylie has been taking fashion month by storm and just a day before this red hot outfit, Kylie slayed in a super fitted Sportmax Spring 2024 White Tie Back Midi Dress that had a high neck and hugged her curves. She styled the midi with a pair of matching Sportmax Spring 2024 White Open Toe Boots, a Cartier Trinity Bracelet, an Amina Muaddi Amini Giorgia Bag, and a large, bright orange fur shawl.

Aside from this look, another one of our recent favorite looks from Kylie was from last week when she attended Milan Fashion Week. She opted to wear a vintage Spring 1992 Prada Cream Silk Organza A-Line Mini Dress with Floral Appliques that was super short, putting her toned legs on full display. The sleeveless tan midi dress was cinched in at her waist and had a low-cut plunging scoop neckline and she topped her look off with a pair of Studio Amelia Wishbone Heels.