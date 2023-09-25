Kylie Jenner Rocks Slippers & Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Dolce & Gabbana Show

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, might have made headlines for her romance with Timothée Chalamet, 27, in recent weeks, but she’s also been serving up sexy looks! While at Paris Fashion Week on September 25, the makeup maven took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes video from the Dolce & Gabbana show. The clip went viral after Kylie approached the nearly three-minute-long video with humor and candidness.

At the start of the video, The Kardashians star rolled out of bed in full makeup and a leopard-print robe. “It’s Dolce day today!” she exclaimed before she hopped into the shower. Kylie then joked that she was “going to get into glam” although she was already in full makeup. Later, Kylie opted for a pair of cozy leopard-print slippers along with her posh Dolce & Gabbana black suit. However, the 26-year-old did make sure to swap the slippers for her patent leather Dolce pumps before she arrived at the show.

The fashionista then panicked as she struggled to decide whether or not she should change her lip liner color. One fan took to the comments to claim that Kylie was late due to her lengthy glam process. “This is why you were 47 minutes late,” they wrote, to which she clapped back, “I wasn’t late leave me alone !!!!!! lol.” Kylie even made sure to clarify her punctuality in the video. “I wanted you guys to know that we’re not late,” she said. “We are 10 minutes early.”

Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter arrived at the show just in time to catch a sneak peek at some of the looks. Kylie shared the behind-the-scenes moment with her followers and posed backstage for some quick snapshots. She ended the fun fashion clip with some footage of the models strutting down the runway in the latest Dolce & Gabbana pieces.

Kylie’s latest TikTok comes amid her romance with Timothée, whom she first sparked romance rumors with back in April. Most recently, Kylie and Timmy confirmed their romance by packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open on September 10. While at the tennis match, the Dune star and his leading lady couldn’t keep their hands off each other and shared several passionate kisses throughout their date. Kylie previously dated rapper Travis Scott, 33, on-and-off from 2017 until their final split in early 2023. The “Coffee Bean” hitmaker and the Kylie Cosmetics founder share two children including Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.