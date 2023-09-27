Ariana Madix Recreates Her Sexy ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Revenge Dress on ‘DWTS’

Image Credit: ABC

Ariana Madix was red-hot — literally — during her Dancing with the Stars debut on September 26. The reality star, 38, stepped out in a glittering red costume that looked almost identical to the red dress she wore to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion earlier this year.

Ariana recreated the look for her tango to Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself.” Despite this being just the first week, Ariana earned a solid 21 out of 30 with partner Pasha Pashkov. The VPR star has solidified herself as a top contender in season 32.

In her introduction video, Ariana admitted that her life has “been a roller coaster in the past year. Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television.”

She added, “I just want to do something that is for me and positive. It’s time for me to stand on my own two feet. Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don’t have to let that hold you back.”

Ariana was referring to her shocking breakup with Tom Sandoval. Their nearly decade-long relationship exploded after Ariana discovered that Tom, 40, and Raquel Leviss, one of her friends and VPR co-stars, were having an affair. After praising Ariana’s performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba yelled “cheaters suck!”

Scandoval took over the internet as Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired, and fans rallied around Ariana. At the reunion, Ariana showed up wearing that red revenge dress to face off with her ex and former friend. When Raquel showed up, Ariana went off on her and called her “disgusting.”

Ahead of Ariana’s DWTS debut, Tom showed his support by revealing that he’ll be voting for her. “I think she’s going to do really well,” he told Extra. “She’s got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She’s been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I’m super stoked for her. I hope she does really well. I think she will.”