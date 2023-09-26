Doja Cat Rocks Tiny Crochet Bikini While Leaping Into the Water on Vacation With Friends: Watch

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Doja Cat showed off a bit of her thrill-seeking side in a new Instagram video on Monday, September 25. The Scarlet singer, 27, shared a few looks at a recent vacation with her friends, including shots of her in a sexy crochet bikini before leaping from a cliff into some water. She shared the clip of her jumping alongside a few more photos and videos from her vacation with friends.

In one photo, Doja and her friend both pose on top of a small cliff in their bikinis, before leaping down into the water. The rapper wore a brown, crochet two-piece while her friend rocked a tiny black bikini. She shared the video of her friend leaping in, as she watched from behind. In another clip, her friends counted her down, and she clapped back saying she keeps “stopping” when they count. In another video, she did take the leap though, and one of her friends commented on how close she was to the rock. In another photo, her and the pal laid on a couch by the water-side giving a better look at their bathing suits.

The other photos and videos shared other silly glimpses of the vacation. In one photo, she took a bite out of a rib, while in another photo, she struck a pose in front of a bunch of casks, seemingly at a winery. Other videos included her talking to a friend through a window, hitting a pal with a pool noodle, and their group singing a song over a card game. In the caption, she made a cheeky reference, using her real first name. “I’m literally just Amala and I like to chill,” she wrote.

Doja clearly likes to have fun on her social media. Earlier in September, the rapper shocked fans when she posted a photo of herself wearing a neck brace, but she later revealed that she’d just borrowed it from a friend. “My lovely date got whiplash and he takes [the brace] off sometimes. So, I just stole it from him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m literally fine. Completely fine. My neck is great.”