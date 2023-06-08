Doja Cat Sizzes In Tiny Orange Thong Bikini While Kissing J. Cyrus On A Yacht In Mexico: Photos

Doja Cat was scorching in a barely-there orange thong bikini while loving it up with J. Cyrus in Los Cabos!

June 8, 2023 10:20PM EDT
Image Credit: Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Doja Cat held nothing back while enjoying some intimate time in the sun with J. Cyrus in Mexico! In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the singer-songwriter, 27, rocked a barely-there bright orange string bikini while lounging on a lavish yacht in Los Cabos, Mexico on Thursday, June 8. Her platinum hair still shorn close to her hair, she even hunkered down for a steamy makeout session with Cyrus. She carried a frosty glass of what appeared to be orange juice, and accessorized with a sexy belly ring, a crucifix necklace, and a pair of fun pink sunnies.

Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress / SplashNews

J. Cyrus lounged nearby in a nicely coordinating pair of orange swim trunks and a colorful t shirt. In one pic, Doja showed off her nearly-bare backside with a cheeky view of her rear in the thong bikini bottoms. In every photo, she appeared to be living her very best life.

The sizzling pics come on the heels of a big year for the style icon. She recently appeared as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala in May, going so far as to give an entire interview in furtive mews. She also admitted to undergoing breast reduction and liposuction surgery, and last year, shaved her head and brows for a dramatic new look.

In a November 2022 interview with Dazed, she revealed what she believes true beauty is about. “Now, to me, beauty is going against [what society wants],” she said. “I love when you take something that is maybe classically beautiful and twist it and make it your own. For me, it’s more of an ‘are you happy?’ kind of thing. I want my fans to learn they don’t have to be like anyone else and the thing they want is already there. They just haven’t found it yet, and once they do they’ll be like, ‘How the f— did I not see it? How did I miss this?’”

