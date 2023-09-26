Alexandra Grant Gushes About BF Keanu Reeves: ‘He’s Such an Inspiration’

Image Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant revealed that the couple inspire one another through their relationship in an interview with People at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards. The artist, 50, revealed that she and Keanu, 59, regularly push one another in their work. “What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” she said. “He’s such an inspiration to me.”

Alexandra continued and said that the two have similarities in the ways that they create art, even though she engages in more of a “private performance,” comparing visual art to acting. “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard,” she said. “There’s a relationship. We’re both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”

Besides their creative relationship, the artist also spoke about Keanu’s band Dogstar. She admitted that she was a “huge fan” of her beau’s band. “It’s been a real pleasure to see the guys come back together, to be so creative and supportive of one another,” she said.

Earlier in the interview, the artist also opened up about how she doesn’t mind hitting the red carpet solo. “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she told the outlet. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Keanu and Alexandra have been dating for about five years, and they made their red carpet-debut in 2019. The pair have mostly kept their relationship private, but they’ve been spotted sharing romantic moments on a few occasions. Each has spoken about their romance in rare interviews.

The Matrix star recalled a sweet moment of “bliss” with Alexandra during a March interview with People. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together,” he said.