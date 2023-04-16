Keanu Reeves & GF Alexandra Grant Share Kiss At Art Gala In LA: Photos

Keanu Reeves, 58, and Alexandra Grant, 50, looked like a couple in love during their latest public appearance together! The actor and his gorgeous girlfriend stopped to pose on the red carpet of the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday and even shared a sweet kiss. He wore a black suit with a navy blue red striped tie, and she wore a pretty red and pink floral printed sleeveless dress that reached the floor.

Keanu showed off longer hair that went down to his shoulders and facial hair. Alexandra natural gray tresses, which reached the end of her chin, were styled and she had on minimal, if any, makeup that highlighted her gorgeous features. She also accessorized with a silver cuff bracelet that went perfectly with her outfit. The pair looked confident and happy together as flashes went off around them.

Keanu and Alexandra’s latest red carpet outing comes four years after they first went public with their romance. Although they are usually very private when it comes to their relationship, the Speed actor recently opened up about the “bliss” he feels when waking up next to Alexandra, in an interview with People. It got a lot of attention since he’s remained mostly tightlipped about his love life.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” he told the outlet when asked what his latest moment of “bliss” was. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Keanu and Alexandra had been friends for a long time before they started their romance. They made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art+ Film Gala back in Nov. 2019 and looked smitten with each other. In March 2020, Alexandra told British Vogue she was surprised at how much attention her relationship with Keanu was getting. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November [2019], and that’s fascinating,” she told the magazine. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”