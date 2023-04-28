Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands At JFK Airport In NYC: Photos

Totally smitten! Keanu Reeves, 58, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, 50, packed on the PDA while leaving JFK airport in New York City on Friday. The John Wick star and his leading lady were spotted hand-in-hand while making their way through the exterior of the busy travel center. Keanu rocked an all-black ensemble that featured dark jeans, a button-up wool coat, and a cozy scarf tied around his neck. He completed the airport attire with his go-to black beanie and brown hiking boots while he lugged his suitcase around.

Meanwhile, Alexandra kept it casual, yet chic, in blue jeans and a navy blue long-sleeve shirt. The visual artist made sure to accessorize the ensemble with an on-trend black puffer vest, black leather boots, and a colorful scarf. Keanu appeared to be the perfect gentleman, as he seemingly pushed his girlfriend’s carry-on, while she merely carried her black tote bag. The 50-year-old beauty and the actor first went public with their romance in 2019, however, they have been close friends since 2009, per The Daily Mail.

Last month, the longtime Hollywood hunk gushed over his better half in an interview with PEOPLE on Mar. 28. When asked about his most recent moment of “bliss,” Keanu did not hesitate to recall a tender moment with Alexandra. “A couple of days ago with my honey,” he quipped to the outlet. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.” It was indeed a rare comment, as Keanu and the silver-haired beauty keep their relationship primarily out of the public eye.

It is likely that the two were in the Big Apple for Alexandra’s debut solo show as a visual artist, which she announced via Instagram on Apr. 24. “Excited to announce my first solo show in New York! Alexandra Grant: Antigone 3000,” she captioned the announcement earlier this week. “@miles.mcenery.gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of new paintings by Alexandra Grant, on view April 27th through June 3rd, 2023 at 520 West 21st Street.”

Meanwhile, her beau recently wowed a fan while at a comic book signing in Los Angeles on Apr. 25 (watch the video here). “I’m such a big fan!”, the preteen boy quipped to Keanu. The MTV Movie Award winner was pleased to meet his admirer and immediately asked him his name. “You’re probably my favorite actor in the whole world!”, Noah said, to which Keanu responded, “Oh my gosh, Noah! Thank you.” Keanu most recently celebrated the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered on Mar. 24.