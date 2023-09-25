Savannah Chrisley Admits She’s ‘So Sad & So Numb’ in Heartbreaking Message After Nic Kerdiles’ Death

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley continued to mourn her former fiancé Nic Kerdiles‘ death with a heartbreaking tribute that she shared to her Instagram on September 26. Savannah, 26, posted a video montage of some of the former couple’s sweetest moments together. The Chrisley Knows Best star also wrote out a lengthy message dedicated to Nic, who died in a motorcycle crash from a motorcycle accident at the age of 29.

“Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now,” Savannah began her tribute. “I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you.” She continued, “It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb.”

Savannah reflected on when her and Nic met, when she was 20, and he was 23, and they were “just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all world.” The podcast host noted that her relationship with the former NHL player “played out on the public stage” and they had to deal with people judging them, but it was all worth it to her.

“We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones,” Savannah said, “but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. It will be the day to day life we got to share for 5 incredible years.”

After celebrating some of their best memories together, Savannah acknowledged that her and Nic “had some moments that were really, really hard” when they were together. “But our day to day life really was beautiful,” she added. “Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful.”

“We learned how to love together,” Savannah said towards the end of her tribute. “We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals. We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way.Our time in San Diego will always be unforgettable to me. It’s where we began…And I so badly wish I could hop on a flight and you be there waiting on me.”

Savannah and Nic were together from 2017 to 2020, during which they got engaged, before they decided to end the romance. Savannah broke her silence on her ex-fiancé’s death on September 23, after it was reported that Nic was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in Nashville and passed away after he was brought to the hospital. Savannah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her and Nic holding hands and smiling on a beach, with an emotional message dedicated to Nic.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you.’ Please send me a sign that you’re OK. Maybe it’ll be [through] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches in heaven with you one day.”