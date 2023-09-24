Kyle Chrisley Makes Rare Statement Following Nic Kerdiles’ Death: ‘No Words’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kyle Chrisley released a rare statement following the sudden death of Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley’s former fiancée.

“There are really no words. Nic was killed early this morning in a motorcycle accident. It’s devastating for our family and my heart aches for his,” Kyle, 32, wrote via Instagram on September 23. He posted a smiling selfie of himself and Nic along with his father, Todd Chrisley, youngest half-brother, Grayson Chrisley.

Kyle continued, “Nic was a good soul all the way around. He was incredibly hard working and was always there for you. He wasn’t just Savannah’s ex fiancé, he was a part of our family. My daddy loved him, my nanny adored him, and I know Savannah is beside herself. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Please pray for comfort for everyone that knew him and loved him.”

Nic was riding his motorcycle during the early hours of September 23 in a residential neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, when got into the fatal accident. He reportedly hit the driver’s side of a BMW and died at a nearby hospital a short time later from injuries he sustained during the crash, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. The former hockey player was 29.

Savannah, 26, mourned the death of her former fiancé hours later via her Instagram Stories.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you, and I love you … I’ll forever save our last message of ‘I love you,’” she captioned a photo of the pair holding hands on the beach. “Please send me a sign that you’re OK. Maybe it’ll be [through] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

She added, “We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches in heaven with you one day.”

Chase Chrisley also posted a message in honor of Nic, admitting his death didn’t “feel real.”

“Lost a brother today. I know God has a plan, but man, I don’t understand it today. Fly high, my brother, and rest easy,” the 27-year-old captioned a photo with Nic on his Instagram Stories.