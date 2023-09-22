Lourdes Leon Nearly Bares All in Super Sheer Maxi Dress at Madrid Fashion Event

Image Credit: Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Lourdes Leon, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Vogue Fashion Night Out in Madrid, Spain, on September 21. The 26-year-old absolutely slayed the event when she wore an entirely see-through dress that showed off her bare chest.

Lourdes’ long-sleeve see-through dress featured black and white stripes with funky dragon patterns on the sleeves. Madonna’s daughter chose to go braless beneath the frock, showing off her bare chest. Under the dress, she rocked a tiny black thong that showed off her bare behind and she accessorized with a pair of black leather boots, silver bangles, a black leather purse, and gorgeous glam. She had her long black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle while a sultry smokey eye and dark red glossy lip tied her look together.

Lourdes has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she’s been loving sheer dresses. Just recently, Lourdes attended a Victoria’s Secret event during New York Fashion Week, when she wore a tiny silver beaded dress that was entirely see-through and she chose to go braless beneath.

Lourdes opted for a silver Natalia Fedner mini dress that was just a thin beaded material that was cut out and had a webbing pattern. The sparkly mini showed off Lourdes’ entire figure and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing her bare chest. Beneath the mini, Lourdes wore a tiny black G-string thong that was completely visible from the front and back.

Lourdes topped her look off with a pair of black leather, peep-toe platform heels, and a silver Stephen Webster choker necklace. As for her glam, Lourdes had her long jet-black hair down and straight while parted in the middle, and she added a brown smokey eye, long, dark lashes, and a glossy brown lip with dark lip liner.