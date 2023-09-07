Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Nearly Naked Dress for Victoria’s Secret Event

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Lourdes Leon, it is that she is not afraid to show some skin and that’s exactly what she did at a Victoria’s Secret event during New York Fashion Week in NYC on September 6. The 26-year-old wore a tiny silver beaded dress that was entirely see-through and she chose to go braless beneath.

Madonna’s daughter opted for a silver Natalia Fedner mini dress that was just a thin beaded material that was cut out and had a webbing pattern. The sparkly mini showed off Lourdes’ entire figure and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing her bare chest. Beneath the mini, Lourdes wore a tiny black G-string thong that was completely visible from the front and back.

Lourdes topped her look off with a pair of black leather, peep-toe platform heels, and a silver choker necklace. As for her glam, Lourdes had her long jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. She added a sultry brown smokey eye, long, dark lashes, and a glossy brown lip with dark lip liner.

Lourdes is always rocking some sort of sexy sheer outfit and just recently, she starred in a photoshoot for W magazine when she wore a see-through black lace jumpsuit with no bra underneath and styled it with a satin corset. In the photos, Lourdes wore a skintight black lace long-sleeve jumpsuit that was entirely transparent, revealing her bare chest beneath the bodice.

On top of the one-piece, she rocked a tight black satin corset top, opting out of wearing the spaghetti straps. She topped her look off with a pair of massive silver hoop earrings, and black leather pointed-toe Christian Louboutin sling-back pumps and had her super long black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.