Tori Spelling Pays Tribute to Mom Candy on 78th Birthday Despite Years Long Feud: ‘Grateful To Be Your Daughter’

Tori Spelling, 50, was in a celebratory mood for her mother’s birthday on September 20! The 90210 alum took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her mom, Candy Spelling, for her 78th birthday. “Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling … – I love you. Grateful to be your daughter,” Tori captioned the special tribute post following her years-long feud with the 78-year-old.

She went on to reminisce on some of her favorite memories with Candy. “Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze…. @randyspelling you know the one!” Tori continued. “Usually also involving tickle fests and food (maybe ice cream) fights.” The Candy at Last author is the proud mother of two children including Tori and her brother Randy Spelling, 44.

Further into the caption, the 50-year-old went on to express her gratitude for her mother and her late father, Aaron Spelling. “I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad,” Tori gushed. “And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you.”

The starlet went on to reveal how she also plans to pass on the family strength to her children. “Strong women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo,” Candy’s daughter concluded.

In the first slide of the heartfelt post, Tori added a throwback photo of herself with her mom from her childhood years. The second and third slide also featured moments of Tori and Candy from the now mother-of-five‘s childhood. The last three slides, however, featured photos of the mother-and-daughter duo in more recent years. Finally, Candy and her only daughter looked adorable in the last slide as they leaned in for a kiss. As mentioned above, Candy shared her two children with her late husband, Aaron, who died in 2006.

Meanwhile, the birthday gal took to her own Instagram account the same day to share with her one million followers how she chose to spend her birthday. “Celebrating my birthday today with these cherished ladies at The Polo Lounge. Friends like these are a treasured gift,” she captioned the photo alongside her friends. Her son, Randy, made sure to chime in the comments to wish his mother a happy birthday. “Happy happy birthday mom! So good to see the ladies too. Love you,” the 44-year-old penned.

The latest celebration in the Spelling family comes nearly one year after Tori celebrated Candy’s birthday with her brother in Los Angeles. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the time and shared how she felt about the reunion. “It was so special,” she gushed. “It was my mom’s birthday and my brother lives in Portland, and he has not come to L.A. since pre-COVID. He hasn’t flown, so he surprised her. She had no idea he was coming. She showed up at the restaurant and it was the two of us. It was really special.”