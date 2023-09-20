Linda Evangelista Claims Ex Gerald Marie Physically Abused Her: ‘He Knew Not To Touch My Face’

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Linda Evangelista opens up about her past marriage in a way she never has before in the new Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, which is streaming now. Linda, 58, recalled the time she was married to Elite Model Management boss Gérald Marie from 1987 to 1993.

“I learned that maybe I was in the wrong relationship,” Linda said in the 4-part docuseries. “It’s easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship. I understand that concept because I lived it.”

The supermodel claimed that Gérald, 73, allegedly abused her during their marriage. “He knew not to touch my face. Not to touch the money maker, you know?” an emotional Linda revealed. “I married him when I was 22, and I got out when I was 27. And he let me out as long as he got everything, but I was safe and I got my freedom.”

In 2021, Gérald was accused by more than 10 women of alleged sexual misconduct and rape. In February of this year, the investigation into Gérald was closed due to the statute of limitations.

“When I found out that he’s hurt many, many, many women, he’s violated many women, it broke my heart,” Linda cried. Linda revealed that Gérald’s accusers have given her the “courage” to speak about her own alleged experiences. “I would love that justice be served. I would love for assholes like that to think twice and be afraid, and I would love women to know that they’re not alone,” she said.

Following the release of the docuseries, Gérald’s lawyer, Céline Bekerman, denied the accusations against her client. “Gérald Marie firmly objects to the defamatory and false allegations made against him. He refuses to participate in this dishonest media controversy,” his lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The Canadian model also opened up in the docuseries about the CoolSculpting nightmare that she endured. Linda claimed she was left “brutally disfigured” after the fat-freezing cosmetic procedure went terribly wrong.

“What happened to my body after CoolSculpting became my nightmares. I can’t like myself with these hard masses and protrusions sticking out of my body. I just can’t,” Linda admitted.

The ordeal caused Linda to spiral into a “deep depression,” and she spent years in hiding. “To be disfigured is not a trophy. I can’t see how anybody would want to dress me. I just can’t. I can’t,” she added, “Now to lose my job that I love so much and lose my livelihood my heart is broken. I loved my job.”

In 2022, Linda returned to the runway after 15 years away. She proudly walked in a Fendi fashion show. She recently graced the cover of Vogue alongside her fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington as they promoted the Apple TV+ series.