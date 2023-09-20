Cindy Crawford Admits She Felt Like ‘Chattel’ on Oprah Winfrey’s Show: ‘That Was So Not Okay’

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Before she became one of the most famous supermodels in the world, Cindy Crawford was working her way up in the business. Early on in her career, Cindy was a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show alongside John Casablancas, the founder of Elite Model Management.

On the show, Oprah Winfrey, now 69, ordered Cindy to stand up in front of the audience and show everyone her body. Cindy admitted in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, out Sept. 20, that the experience made her uncomfortable. “I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard,” the 57-year-old said in the docuseries. “When you look at it through today’s eyes when Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you’re worthy of being here.’”

She continued, “In the moment, I didn’t recognize it. Only when I look back at it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.’ Especially from Oprah.”

After making a name for herself in Chicago, Cindy went to New York City for the next chapter of her career. From there, Cindy’s career exploded. She became one of the premier supermodels of the ’80s and ’90s alongside Naomi Campbell, 53, Christy Turlington, 54, and Linda Evangelista, 58.

Cindy also opened up about the debate regarding the mole next to her lips. At the beginning of her career, the model revealed that her beauty mark was “always a discussion.” After she made the covers of U.S. Vogue in August and October 0f 1986, her iconic mole was never up for debate in the fashion world again.

In the years since she stepped back from modeling full-time, Cindy has become a mother to Presley, 24, and Kaia Gerber, 22. Both of her kids have followed in her footsteps with modeling. She also created her own beauty line called Meaningful Beauty and the furniture line Cindy Crawford Home Collection. At 57, Cindy graced the cover of British Vogue in September 2023 alongside Naomi, Linda, and Christy.