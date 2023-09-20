Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Being ‘In Love’ With Ex Richard Gere in ‘Super Models’ Docuseries

Image Credit: The Legacy Collection/THA/Shutterstock

During the peak of her modeling career, Cindy Crawford was married to ’90s Hollywood heartthrob Richard Gere. In the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, out now, Cindy reflected on her marriage to the Pretty Woman star, whom she met when she was just 22.

“You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with,” Cindy, now 57, said. “He was older so I was just like in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashion-y things anymore.” One of her most notable off-runway moments was her iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

Cindy also discussed getting invited to go to the Oscars in 1991 with Richard, now 74. She knew she wanted to “look good” on the red carpet. “If I’m going to go to the Oscars, I better be a freaking supermodel,” she declared.

After doing a Versace show in Milan, Cindy asked Gianni Versace to make an Oscars dress for her. He designed that iconic red dress she wore to Hollywood’s biggest event. “I think it was a little like, wow, fashion is back at the Oscars,” Cindy said about her big moment.

Cindy and Richard were married from 1991 to 1995. In 2016, the supermodel addressed her current relationship status with her ex.

“We’re friendly, but I think it’s almost like he’s gone back to being, like, ‘Richard Gere’ again, like a stranger because we don’t really see each other that much,” Cindy said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

She added, “I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don’t know if we were ever friends – like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere. And then, as I started kind of growing up and growing into myself – it’s hard to change the nature of a relationship once you’re already in it.”

Cindy went on to marry businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, and they’re still happily married today. The couple welcomed two kids together, Presley and Kaia Gerber.