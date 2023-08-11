Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell & More ’90s Supermodels Reunite On Cover Of ‘Vogue’: Photos

The '90s supermodels are back & better than ever as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell & more landed the September cover of 'Vogue.'

August 11, 2023 10:58AM EDT
Image Credit: Posy Dixon Editor/Vogue

It is officially a full circle moment for the ’80s and ’90s supermodels as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington landed the cover of Vogue. The September 2023 issue, titled “The Super Models,” features the iconic fashion stars looking fabulous in a slew of different outfits.

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington landed the September 2023 cover of ‘Vogue.’ (Posy Dixon Editor/Vogue)
All four models looked stunning in these outfits for ‘Vogue.’ (Posy Dixon Editor/Vogue)

On the cover, all four models looked stunning in head-to-toe black outfits. Cindy wore a gorgeous long-sleeve ruched Bottega Veneta dress with a large bedazzled clasp on the side styled with strappy Sergio Rossi heels. Naomi slayed in a sleeveless high-neck Prada midi dress with tight black leather elbow-length Paula Rowan gloves and a pair of Roger Vivier pointed-toe pumps with crystal straps.

Meanwhile, Linda wore a sparkly black Michael Kors Collection coat as a dress, which was completely covered in sparkles and showed off her incredibly long, toned legs. She styled the coat with a pair of bedazzled strappy D’Accori heels and sheer tights. As for Christy, she wore a plunging black Versace jacket with a matching high-rise pencil skirt that ended at her knees. She put her toned legs on full display and topped her look off with a pair of black, open-toe Versace mules.

In another photo, the models all wore jeans. (Posy Dixon Editor/Vogue)
Cindy Crawford & Naomi Campbell looked stunning in these black dresses for the cover shoot. (Posy Dixon Editor/Vogue)

In another gorgeous photo from the shoot, Linda wore a plunging white Givenchy blouse tucked into a high-waisted, fitted black Theory mini skirt. Cindy opted for a completely sheer, bright red Dolce & Gabbana dress with a red lacy bra styled with a Bulgari high jewelry necklace. Christy donned a one-shoulder black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that had a hip-high slit on the side of her skirt styled with Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Naomi wore a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana dress with a lace bra beneath and a pair of Piferi shoes and a Bulgari high jewelry earring and ring.

