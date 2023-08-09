Gisele, Naomi Campbell & More Supermodels Reunited For Victoria’s Secret ‘The Icons’ Collection: Photos

Victoria’s Secret just released a new collection, “The Icons,” featuring some of our favorite supermodels including Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell, as well as Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He. Throughout the entire photo shoot, the models showed off their incredible figures in different lingerie sets.

Gisele looked naturally stunning when she wore a plunging black push-up bra that revealed ample cleavage, styled with a pair of low-rise black panties. She opted out of any makeup and had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves. Fellow ’90s supermodel and friend, Naomi, looked just as gorgeous in the same black lingerie set while her long hair was down and pin-straight.

Hailey looked sexier than ever when she rocked a black lace push-up bra with a pair of high-waisted, sheer black lace panties. She styled the set with a black garter belt that cinched in her tiny waist and was fastened to a pair of thigh-high, sheer black stockings. Hailey had her hair down and swept to the side while wet and opted out of any makeup.

Adriana looked gorgeous when she wore a spaghetti-strap black lace dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage, and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealing her toned leg. Meanwhile, Emily slayed in a black bra with a high-rise black strappy thong that crisscrossed around her rock-hard abs. She styled the lingerie with a matching black duster coat that draped behind her.

While most of the ladies rocked black lingerie sets, Adut brought a pop of color with a neon pink ensemble featuring a push-up bra and matching mid-rise sheer lace boy shorts. Naomi also slayed in a second look when she donned an emerald green set featuring a push-up bra and a matching G-string thong.

The entire collection, which will be officially online and in stores on August 10, ranges in price from $18.50 for panties, $54.95 for bras, and $34.95 for lingerie, with sizes ranging from 32A-44DDD, XS-XXL.