Naomi Campbell: 1st Photos With Her Newborn Son & Daughter, 2, Out At Disneyland

Naomi Campbell took in the sights and sounds of the happiest place on Earth for the first time and shared the milestone with her two kids! The supermodel, 53, took to her Instagram on Friday, July 7 to post a few adorable snaps from her trip to Disneyland, marking the first public photos of her newborn son, almost a week after she revealed she welcomed him. “It’s never too late to meet Mickey Mouse,” Naomi wrote alongside the photo carousel. “Thank you to my daughter for bringing me for the first time ever to Disney Land #MomOnDuty.”

In the first snap, Naomi got some face time with the big man himself, Mickey Mouse. With a smile and a supermodel pose, the beauty looked sensational as she rocked a cute monochromatic ensemble. Another photo had Mickey posing with Naomi, her son and her 2-year-old daughter, whom Naomi had secretly welcomed in May 2021 at the age of 50. The last entry in the Instagram post was a clip of the British stunner laughing while enjoying the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride.

The family fun day comes after Naomi took to her social media on June 29 with a huge surprise for her fans, as she announced the arrival of her new baby boy. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned the sweet post. “A True Gift from God … blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

She concluded the heartfelt message with a note of encouragement for other mothers who may want to grow their families later on in life. “It’s never too late to become a mother,” she said. As mentioned, her baby girl was also a surprise.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” Naomi told British Vogue in Feb. 2022. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” She did not reveal how she welcomed her baby girl into the world. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she confirmed during the interview. Naomi debuted the first photos of her daughter during the cover shoot for the interview.