Khloe Kardashian Examines ‘Huge’ Cheek Indentation After Getting Tumor Removed

Image Credit: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her battle with melanoma in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sep. 19. The Kardashians star, 39, gave a step-by-step breakdown of what her recovery process looked like, including showing that she had a “huge indentation” after having the tumor removed. “Master L has been helping me with my indention on my cheek from the tumor I had removed and she has done WONDERS!” she wrote. “It will always be something we have to fill due to the mass but she has a magic wand if you ask me.”

Besides the doctors helping to fill the indent, Khloé was very complimentary to Dr. Garth Fisher for all the work he did to help her through getting the tumor removed. “Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f**king stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible,” she wrote.

Khloé posted a few photos of her face bandaged up and showed the scar following the procedure. She revealed that she had the indent following the surgery, but she admitted that she’d rather have the indentation than cancer. “Because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day,” she wrote, showing off the indent. This is my indention before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from [Dr. Fisher]. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course, we have to make sure medically everything is safe.”

Ultimately though, Khloé was also very thankful to the professionals helping her with filler to hide the indentation. “I look insane in these pics, but I’m just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don’t even know how else to word this,” she wrote.

Besides speaking about her own experience, Khloé also encouraged her fans to get checked for melanoma themselves, sharing some stats about how many people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the United States. “Be consistent with your skin cancer checks! No one is exempt,” she wrote. “I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can’t fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and any changes in our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important.”