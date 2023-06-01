‘Kardashians’: Khloe Gets Results From Melanoma Removal & Reveals ‘Hardest Part’ Of The Surgery

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The aftermath of Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma removal surgery was much more debilitating than she originally expected. On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that doctors ended up removing more from her cheek than they thought they’d have to. “I woke up and had this huge bandage on my face,” Khloe shared. “I couldn’t really move my mouth because I had stitches on the inside of my mouth, too. This was way more serious than I either understood or anticipated it to be.”

Once the doctors removed the tumor, Khloe had to wait several days before getting her results for whether or not it was cancerous or pre-cancerous. “Melanoma’s deadly. It’s a lot,” she said to her BFF Malika Haqq in one scene. “The stitches is crazy. It’s a lot of stitches. A lot more than what I thought was happening. I have to have stitches for, like, two weeks, if they don’t have to do a separate round.”

For Khloe, the waiting period was one of the most difficult parts of the situation. “I’m definitely anxious about everything,” Khloe admitted. “I think when you’re waiting on results, your mind can sort of just go to different places. You start thinking, ‘Well, what if I do have chance, what if it did spread?’ You start thinking these crazy things. I just had another baby. You just spiral into darkness.”

Malika got emotional and said that it was hard to see Khloe going though this. She compared it to when Khloe’s dad died, and said she hadn’t seen her friend so “low” since then. She urged Khloe to not suppress the traumatic things going on in her life, and told her that she should have a good cry if she needed to.

After getting her results, Khloe met up with her mom, Kris Jenner. Luckily, everything looked good. “My doctor got the pathology report back and we got the entire tumor,” she shared. “All my margins are clear. I’m so relieved, so happy. All I have is a scar that I will figure out later. So many people aren’t as lucky and I feel really fortunate and blessed.”

Khloe admitted that not being able to eat because of the stitches inside her mouth was the “worst part” of the ordeal for her. “I like to eat,” she laughed. “So that was the most annoying.” By the end of it all, Khloe had a positive outlook on what was to come. “I feel like I’ve gone through a lot recently, but bring it on,” she said. “For now, everything negative…return to sender. F*** all of you guys. You’re not welcome here. Don’t want it, don’t need it, done.”