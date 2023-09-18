‘The Challenge’ Stars Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez Engaged: ‘Our Love Is Unconditional’

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Challenge stars Kaycee Clark and Nany González are engaged! The couple shared the news of their engagement in a joint Instagram video on September 18 that featured the moment Nany, 34, got down on one knee and asked Kaycee, 35, to be her wife. Nany popped the question with help from fire dancers on the beach in the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. After Kaycee said “yes,” the couple kissed while sparklers went off. Nany also wrote out a romantic message to Kaycee in the caption of their joint post.

“From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special,” Nany said. “Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle.”

Nany continued, “Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way. PS: bet no one saw that ending coming… 💍.”

Kaycee commented on her future wife’s post and said, “My forever lady 💍 I love you so much 🥹♥️.” Some of the couple’s MTV co-stars like Johnny Bananas, Michele Fitzgerald, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Aneesa Ferreira congratulated them on the exciting news.

Nany and Kaycee met in 2019 on season 35 of The Challenge. They started dating two years later and have become a beloved couple in the long-running reality franchise. The lovebirds spoke to US Weekly in August 2022 about their relationship and revealed that they were looking towards getting married and starting a family together.

“We have talked about it a lot. The next step, obviously, would be marriage,” Nany said in the interview. “And then, of course, after that would be children and that, obviously, would, you know, come with IVF and all of that. So that’s definitely something that we’re going to look into eventually and we’re super excited about just our future together.”

While Nany and Kaycee are both regulars on The Challenge now, they actually originated on different reality shows. Nany was a contestant on 2011’s The Real World: Las Vegas. Kaycee was the winner of Big Brother season 20 in 2018.