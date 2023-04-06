‘The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann Expecting 1st Child: ‘The Next Great, Ginger Genius’

Wes Bergmann took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that he’s expecting his first child. The Challenge star made the announcement on April 5 by sharing photos of himself and wife, Amanda Hornick, proudly holding up their sonogram photos. “Baby Bergmann, coming this September,” Wes confirmed. The pair’s dog was also featured in the series of photos, which were taken both inside and outside. Another one of the images also included balloons that spelled out the word BABY, and a final shot showed Wes touching Amanda’s baby bump as she cracked up laughing.

“We would like to take a second to thank all of our friends, family and supporters who continue to help us become the best versions of ourselves,” Wes and Amanda captioned their joint post. “We aim to pour all of that love into this child in an effort to make him/her the next great, ginger genius.” They also hinted that they had been trying to conceive for a while, adding, “While we are entering this new stage of life with immense gratitude, we know the season of waiting too and send love and strength to anyone else hoping to one day become parents themselves. Dare we say, future Challenge champion?”

Wes and Amanda have been in a relationship for years, and they got engaged in 2016. The proposal happened while they were at a Kansas City Royals baseball game. The two tied the knot in 2018, with several cast members from Wes’ MTV family, including some from his original Real World season, in attendance.

Wes was introduced to the MTV family on The Real World: Austin in 2005. He went on to become a staple on MTV’s The Challenge, with 14 seasons under his belt. Wes is the champion of The Duel and Rivals II, while he also made the final of Fresh Meat, Rivals and War of the Worlds. Additionally, he won The Challenge: All Stars 3, and came in third place on both Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars 2. Wes was eliminated on the most recent episode of The Challenge: World Championship during the April 5 episode.