Michele Fitzgerald: 5 Things About ‘Survivor’ Star Who Dated A Fellow Castaway

The previous romance between ‘Survivor’ contestants, Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland, is revealed when they end up on the same tribe during the March 11 episode of ‘Winners At War.’

The tribes will be switched up during the March 11 episode of Survivor: Winners At War and previews show one contestant, Michele Fitzgerald, talking about how she’ll not be “stranded on a beach with [her] ex.” Fans quickly uncovered that the ex in question is fellow castaway, Wendell Holland, who Michele briefly dated after he won Survivor: Ghost Island in 2018. The two are still friendly, but clearly it’s not going to be the most ideal situation! Ahead of the massive episode, here’s more to know about Michele.

1. When did she first play ‘Survivor’? Survivor: Winners At War is an all-winners season, so, yes — Michele has previously won the show! She was the champion of season 23, Kaoh Rong, which was the second installment of Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty. Michele was on the Beauty tribe, and played an excellent social game. Unfortunately, she has been overlooked as a winner, and many consider the ending to her season as controversial — the runner up, Aubry Bracco, played a more obvious strategic game throughout, while Michele was more under-the-radar. She was criticized for not making moves until much later in the game. Still, she won with five jury votes, compared to Aubry’s two, and has proven herself to be a worthy competitor on Winners at War.

2. What does she do? Michele works as a Business Development Manager at Palace Resorts in New York City. Before that, she was a Tour Consultant for EF Education First from Dec. 2016 until Nov. 2018. She’s also worked as a Travel Consultant for Liberty Travel. Michele resides in Hoboken, New Jersey, which is right outside NYC.

3. Where did she go to college? Michele grew up in New Jersey and attended Montclair State University from 2011-2013. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies when she graduated.

4. She was a bartender before going on ‘Survivor’. When Michele went on Survivor the first time, she was 24 years old and working as a bartender. By the time she received her title of Sole Survivor, she had began her career as a travel agent.

5. She’s BFF with one of her fellow season 32 castaways. Michele is still super close with her Survivor: Kaoh Rong bestie, Julia Sokolowski. Even though Michele played a part in blindsiding Julia and voting her out of the game, they’ve remained besties IRL.