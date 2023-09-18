Elizabeth Hurley Looks Stunning in Plunging White One-Piece Swimsuit in New Video

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Elizabeth Hurley, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 58-year-old rocked a cutout one-piece that had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Elizabeth posted a video of herself wearing the white halter neck bathing suit that put her toned legs and major cleavage on full display and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and loose waves. The swimsuit was from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection and she promoted a sale for the brand while smiling and dancing around her backyard in the sexy suit.

All summer long Elizabeth has been slaying in swimsuits and aside from this look, another one of our favorites was when she celebrated her 58th birthday in a blue string bikini that put her fabulous figure on display as she jumped for joy while at the beach.

Elizabeth posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Birthday to meeeee.” In the photo, she rocked a blue triangle top with silver sequin details and a pair of matching sold blue side-tie string bottoms. She jumped in the air in the photo while screaming and wearing sunglasses.

Another one of our favorites was her white triangle bikini also from her swimsuit brand. The tiny top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and had a gold chain in the center of her chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in the swimsuit and she styled the top with matching low-rise white bottoms with gold chains on the sides.