Elizabeth Hurley, 58, Rocks Sexy Brown Bikini As She Vacations With Former Co-star Joan Collins

Elizabeth Hurley is soaking up these last few weeks of summer. The 58-year-old shared an Instagram video on August 28 of her latest vacation in St. Tropez. Elizabeth was all smiles as she relaxed on a beach chair in a brown chain-linked bikini.

When she wasn’t lounging by the pool, Elizabeth threw on a gold mesh coverup over her bikini and a hat. She flashed her gorgeous smile at the dinner table.

She also made sure to include the lovely Joan Collins in her St. Tropez round-up. As they rode in the car together, Elizabeth snapped a selfie with Joan. The 90-year-old acting icon wore a sun hat and a blue floral dress for the outing.

Elizabeth frequently spends time with Joan, who played her onscreen mother in The Royals. In early August 2023, Elizabeth revealed she was with Joan in St. Tropez. “With Mommy Dearest- the one and only @joancollinsdbe – at work and play #sttropez #The Royals,” Elizabeth’s Instagram caption read. Her post also included a throwback to their time on The Royals, which ran from 2015 to 2018.

The Austin Powers alum had everyone talking with her August 28 Instagram video that featured her naked on a watermelon float in the pool. “Just floating on a slice of watermelon,” Elizabeth wrote. At one point, the actress picked her head up and playfully kicked her legs for the camera, careful not to expose anything racy. Elizabeth celebrated her 58th birthday back in July 2023 with a fabulous beach vacation.

Meanwhile, Joan has been trying to stay cool in the summer weather while in France. The Dynasty star hit the pool with her beloved husband, Percy Gibson, as they attempted to beat the heat wave. “Only only place to be in this 96° heat! #hotsummer #sttropez #poollife #couplegoals #heatwave,” she wrote.

The Hollywood legend is always running into fellow famous celebs at parties. She recently crossed paths with John Travolta and cozied up to the Grease star in a sweet photo. “With @johntravolta, one of the nicest, most charming men I know!” Joan captioned her Instagram photo.