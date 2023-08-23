Joan Collins, 90, Looks Fabulous In White Swimsuit As She Stays Cool In the Summer Heat: Photo

Joan Collins knows how to keep cool and look stunning while doing it. In a new photo, the 90-year-old acting legend lounged in the pool wearing a white swimsuit. She was right by husband Percy Gibson’s side as he relaxed on a float. “Only only place to be in this 96° heat! #hotsummer #sttropez #poollife #couplegoals #heatwave,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

She flashed her gorgeous smile for the camera as she held on to her husband’s float. The Dynasty star kept her face protected in sunglasses and a white hat, which paired perfectly with her white halter swimsuit.

Joan and Percy have been happily married since 2002. They met while Joan was working on the play Love Letters, which Percy produced. “It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last,” she told HELLO! in 2015. “Percy is wonderful, he’s my soul mate. That doesn’t mean we don’t bicker but we are very understanding of each other.”

Despite their 32-year age gap, Joan and Percy have a relationship they cherish. When you know, you know! “People are entitled to their opinion, but it’s good to prove them wrong. I’ve certainly never been happier and I hope that I make Joan happy because she definitely deserves that,” Percy said in the interview.

Joan has spent this scorching 2023 summer with family and close friends after celebrating her 90th birthday on May 23. She “bumped into” supermodel Naomi Campbell in July and reunited with her onscreen daughter, Elizabeth Hurley, in early August. Joan famously played Elizabeth’s mother in the E! series The Royals.

The Golden Globe winner is just weeks away from the release of her new book, Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends. Joan’s memoir will be released on September 28. “I’ve had many amazing adventures in my life. Some stories, though, I have only ever shared with my friends. Until now…” she wrote on Instagram as she revealed the stylish cover of her memoir.