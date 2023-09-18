Britney Spears Condemns ‘Bullying’ in Emotional New Comments: ‘3 Sides to Every Story’

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, explained in a new Instagram story that a video in which a little girl breaks an egg over somebody’s head reminds her of her own situation. After re-sharing the viral video, which she’s shared several times before, she poured her heart out with emotional, but cryptic, comments. “I’m not complaining about this video … it’s actually really cute but with no sound it has a different effect !!!” she wrote in the Monday, Sept. 18 text post. “For me, it feels darker … similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes !!!”

Britney went on to explain that she identifies strongly the clip, which sees an adorable toddler become angry after having an egg cracked on her head. “That wasn’t very nice,” the tot complains. “Want me to do it to you?” She then cracks an egg on one of the two adults in the video, both of whom laugh hysterically.

Britney went on in her text post. “Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!!” she continued. “I’m extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!! There’s so much I’ve kept private that’s gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there’s 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth !!!”

Britney then challenged fans to watch the viral video without sound and find new meaning in it. “The child within is trust, the girl in the middle is the truth … watch it now with no sound !!!”

In the caption, Britney continued her thoughts. “REPOST … IF SHE WOULD HAVE ONLY JUST SLAPPED THE S*** OUT OF THEM,” the “Toxic” singer wrote, along with laughing and angry face emojis. “STAY CLASSY FOLKS !!!! Psss nobody’s laughing when she does it back to them … well they are laughing here but what if I showed up there ???”

The video and message come almost two years after Britney was freed from her restrictive 13-year conservatorship, and just over a month after news of her split from husband Sam Asghari emerged.