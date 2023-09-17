Hailey Bieber Poses in Slip Dress While Rocking ‘B’ Necklace in Sizzling New Snapshot

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber, 26, looks incredible in a new sexy Instagram photo. The model posed in a white slip dress and black boots as she gave a serious look to the camera, in a new post she shared on Sept. 15. She had her hair down and also rocked a B necklace, which was most likely to represent her last name.

In addition to the epic new photo, Hailey shared several other recent photos and video clips in the same post. One showed her wearing a white crop top under a blue hoodie while another showed her wearing a black crop top under a tie-dye style jacket, a black mini skirt, and black boots. She also topped off the look with a short pink wig.

In other photos, she sizzled in a leopard print bikini and white silky mini dress with a long black coat. Her husband Justin Bieber was also featured in two of the photos. He wore a white collared shirt as he held a glass of what appeared to be white wine while posing with his wife, in one photo. He also happily smiled and posed beside Hailey as he donned a black leather jacket over a white collared shirt and loose black pants.

Hailey’s memorable post comes after she and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They both shared public tributes to each other that included PDA-filled photos and sweet messages.

“To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years,” Justin wrote in his tribute. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey’s message was simple but powerful. “5 ✨🤍 I love you,” she wrote.

Hailey and Justin were married at a courthouse in New York City, NY on Sept. 13, 2018. They then celebrated a star-studded wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina a year later.