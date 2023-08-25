Hailey Bieber Rocks Blue String Bikini As She Drinks Tequila With Kendall Jenner In Hilarious Video

Hailey Bieber enjoyed some fun in the sun with her friends Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and singer Justine Skye. The Rhode founder, 26, was included in a video from Kendall, 27, where she was sharing drinks with friends, Lori, 26, and Justine, 28, on Thursday, Aug. 24. In the clip, the girls lip-synced along to audio from an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode where Scott Disick offers Kris Jenner a drink, and it looked like they were having a blast.

At the start of the video, Kendall holds up a bottle of her 818 Tequila and mouths along to Scott asking, “Drink?” The video then cut to Justine, lip-syncing “You know, I’m a little— I would love,” she said, before it cut back to Kendall as Scott saying, “I don’t need a whole life story. Just yes or no.”

The video then cut to Lori lip-syncing that she’d take one: “Yes, a little baby one. Thank you,” Kris says in the audio. Kendall then poured her friends a beverage and played a video of herself passing a drink to Hailey, who mouthed along with Kris saying, ” I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous,” before going back to Kendall putting on a pair of sunglasses and matching Scott saying, “That’s a lot!”

All the ladies were wearing beautiful swimsuits as they relaxed on a yacht. Hailey sported a tiny blue string bikini with thin black sunglasses and some necklaces, including one with a large “B” charm on the end. Kendall stunned in a cream top over a light blue one-piece bathing suit. Justine sported a blue-and-white checkered bikini with some small floral designs on it, and Lori looked gorgeous in an orange bikini top.

The ladies appeared to take the video while they were celebrating Justine’s 28th birthday. Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share tons of shots of herself and the “Collide” singer. She also reposted the TikTok and wrote, “Happy Birthday” to her gal pal. She later shared another beautiful shot of Justine and simply wrote “28” with a white heart emoji.