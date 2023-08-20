Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Stun In Black Dresses For BFF Dinner Date: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 27, enjoyed a fun night out on Saturday. The models, who are also good friends, were photographed going in and out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA, and looked amazing in black dresses. They also both had updos in their hair, with Kendall’s including two loose strands framing the sides of her face.

Hailey’s dress was strapless and went down to her ankles. She paired it with matching heels, and had a matching purse over one shoulder. Kendall’s dress had a long-sleeved sheer top and also went down to her ankles. She added matching slip-on sandals to the look as she carried a black purse in one hand.

Both ladies also showed off glowing makeup looks during the night out. Hailey went for a natural-looking appearance, while Kendall went with a dark pink lipstick. Hailey topped her look off by accessorizing with silver round earrings. In addition to being photographed outside, Kendall took to her Instagram story to share a selfie of two of them, and captioned it, “date night.”

Before her latest BFF outing, Hailey made headlines for flaunting a stylish summer-friendly outfit that included a white T-shirt, orange shorts, and white socks with white, gray, and blue sneakers, during an outing in Beverly Hills. She had thin-framed sunglasses on her face and carried a matching orange piece of clothing as she walked by cameras.

Kendall also recently made headlines on her own for her look at an event for her 818 Tequila brand on Aug. 18. The event took place at Delilah in West Hollywood, and she wore a sheer, one shoulder nude dress from Gucci’s fall/winter ’23 collection over a nude tulle lingerie set. She also added the brand’s crystal adorned mesh slingback pumps, leaving a last impression. Her overall look was topped off with a Gucci canvas bag that was accented in green leather, giving it the perfect amount of bright color.