Hailey Bieber Channels Princess Diana In Orange Short Shorts & Iconic Shades: Photos

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of stylish casual outfit that she somehow makes look super chic and that’s exactly what she did while out in Beverly Hills on August 16. The 26-year-old channeled Princess Diana yet again when she wore tiny orange short shorts with a baggy vintage T-shirt and cool sunglasses.

For the outing, Hailey put her incredibly long, toned legs on display when she wore a pair of tiny neon orange shorts with a baggy white vintage Monet Art Institute of Chicago Tee. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray and blue Nike Air Max Sneakers with chunky white high socks, skinny black Saint Laurent 557 Sunglasses, and an orange Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag. As for her glam, Hailey showed off her new “cinnamon cookie butter” hair color, styling it down in loose waves.

Hailey has channeled the late Princess Diana many times over the years and we couldn’t help but notice how much Hailey’s outfit looked like Princess Diana’s ensemble from November 1995. Diana was leaving the gym in London when she wore a pair of tight, neon orange biker shorts with a baggy black Virgin Atlantic crewneck that said Fly Atlantic across the front. Diana styled her sporty look with chunky sneakers, high white socks, and a pair of tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses.

If there’s one trend Hailey has been loving it’s ’90s chunky white high socks and just recently she tried the trend while out with her husband Justin Bieber. For the date night, Hailey wore a pair of mid-rise Denim by Orlee Vintage Levi’s Shorts that were distressed at the hems. She styled the shorts with a fitted white crop top and threw on an oversized brown leather blazer on top. She tied her entire look together with a pair of chunky, high white socks that were bunched up around her ankles and she tucked them into a pair of black leather square-toe loafers.