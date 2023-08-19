Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Dress For 818 Tequila Dinner In LA: Photos

Kendall Jenner celebrated her tequila brand's namesake holiday 8/18 with a dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 19, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Kendall Jenner
View gallery
Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. The model looked stunning in a white dress as she toasted the new ultra-premium Añejo Reserve from her award-winning 818 Tequila. She was joined by friends and family including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Hailey and Justin Bieber at the party. Other guests including Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra, Renell Medrano, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Zack Bia and Taco. Guests were treated to neat pours of Eight Reserve, custom 818 cocktails and light bites, and posed for photos with a large recreation of the stylish Eight Reserve bottle. *BYLINE: Sophie Sahara/Mega. 18 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu on August 18. *BYLINE: Sophie Sahara/Mega. Photo credit: Sophie Sahara/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887761_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila Party at SoHo House in Malibu, CA. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian attends her sisters Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila party at the Soho house in Malibu. 18 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA887664_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner turned heads as she headed into her 818 dinner at Delilah. The model, 27, channeled the 90s in a sheer, one shoulder nude dress from Gucci’s fall/winter ’23 collection over a nude tulle lingerie set ($1,100) from the Italian luxury label as she headed into the West Hollywood hotspot on Friday, August 18 — also a namesake holiday for her popular tequila brand. Kendall kept the neutral theme going with the brand’s crystal adorned mesh slingback pump ($1,150) in rose, which are part of the brands’ Tom Ford inspired Aria collection. She finished the look with a beige Gucci canvas bag accented with green leather for a pop of color in the images published by the Daily Mail.

The Calvin Klein ambassador’s glam was also on point, with her brunette locks in a sleek straight blowout along with her “latte” inspired makeup — originating from TikTok star Tanielle Jai and further popularized by Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Bieber. As it implies, the latte trend is an all neutral makeup palette — which Kendall rocked with a dark nude glossy lip and a bronze eye shadow.

This is the third year that Kendall has celebrated 8/18, dating back to her summer launch party back in 2021 at Delilah’s sister restaurant The Nice Guy. The Kardashians on Hulu star was joined by a slew of her famous friends and sisters for the bash, as well as proud mom Kris Jenner. In August 2022, Kendall brought back the party once again — this time at Soho House’s Little Beach House — to launch her luxe 818 Reserve.

The model turned entrepreneur has previously talked about her passion for crafting 818 tequila, which originates from Jalisco, Mexico. “I started this process five years ago and I had a ton to learn then and still have a ton to learn now,” she said to Rolling Stone in August 2022. “But I feel so frickin’ lucky that I have these people that have guided me through this process, both publicly and privately. And even though we had some challenges, we’ve come through and we’re having a great time.”

Earlier this week, Kendall was also spotted out and about with boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29, as the pair attended Drake‘s concert at the Kia Forum. In a video captured by the audience, Kendall and the Puerto Rican born rapper shared a moment of PDA before she sang along to Drake’s 2017 track, “God’s Plan.”

ad