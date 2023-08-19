Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sheer Dress For 818 Tequila Dinner In LA: Photos

Kendall Jenner turned heads as she headed into her 818 dinner at Delilah. The model, 27, channeled the 90s in a sheer, one shoulder nude dress from Gucci’s fall/winter ’23 collection over a nude tulle lingerie set ($1,100) from the Italian luxury label as she headed into the West Hollywood hotspot on Friday, August 18 — also a namesake holiday for her popular tequila brand. Kendall kept the neutral theme going with the brand’s crystal adorned mesh slingback pump ($1,150) in rose, which are part of the brands’ Tom Ford inspired Aria collection. She finished the look with a beige Gucci canvas bag accented with green leather for a pop of color in the images published by the Daily Mail.

The Calvin Klein ambassador’s glam was also on point, with her brunette locks in a sleek straight blowout along with her “latte” inspired makeup — originating from TikTok star Tanielle Jai and further popularized by Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Bieber. As it implies, the latte trend is an all neutral makeup palette — which Kendall rocked with a dark nude glossy lip and a bronze eye shadow.

kendall nicole jenner 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/fPjqB3gtCm — kendall jenner outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) August 19, 2023

This is the third year that Kendall has celebrated 8/18, dating back to her summer launch party back in 2021 at Delilah’s sister restaurant The Nice Guy. The Kardashians on Hulu star was joined by a slew of her famous friends and sisters for the bash, as well as proud mom Kris Jenner. In August 2022, Kendall brought back the party once again — this time at Soho House’s Little Beach House — to launch her luxe 818 Reserve.

the prettiest woman 😍 pic.twitter.com/KuZskqhvxL — kendall jenner outfits 💋 (@kenjenstyle) August 19, 2023

The model turned entrepreneur has previously talked about her passion for crafting 818 tequila, which originates from Jalisco, Mexico. “I started this process five years ago and I had a ton to learn then and still have a ton to learn now,” she said to Rolling Stone in August 2022. “But I feel so frickin’ lucky that I have these people that have guided me through this process, both publicly and privately. And even though we had some challenges, we’ve come through and we’re having a great time.”

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner last night at Drake’s concert ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovASj6smUv — Complex (@Complex) August 14, 2023

Earlier this week, Kendall was also spotted out and about with boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29, as the pair attended Drake‘s concert at the Kia Forum. In a video captured by the audience, Kendall and the Puerto Rican born rapper shared a moment of PDA before she sang along to Drake’s 2017 track, “God’s Plan.”