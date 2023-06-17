Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top On Date With Bad Bunny In LA: Photo

The model looked extremely happy as she chatted with the rapper during a fun-filled shopping trip.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 17, 2023 2:53PM EDT
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
View gallery
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York. Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: New couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills. The duo went low key for the outing, with the 27-year-old supermodel sporting jeans and sneakers and her rapper beau in a baseball hat and hoodie. Kendall ended her two-year romance with NBA star Devin Booker last November and has been dating the Puerto Rican musician - real name is Benito Antonio Martínez- for the last four months. At one point the reality TV star appeared shy, appearing to hide her face from cameras. 08 Jun 2023 Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA992617_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend a birthday party for Yung Taco. The group of friends started with dinner at Giorgio Baldi and walked next door to the Shore Bar to continue celebrations. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, appeared to go on a shopping date in the Thousand Oaks, CA area this week. The model wore a white sleeveless crop top and white jeans during the outing, while the rapper rocked a gray zip-up hoodie over a brown top and gray pants. She also added white sneakers to her look and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with sunglasses, and he added black sneakers and a backwards green cap.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
Kendall and Bad Bunny during their latest date. (BACKGRID)

At one point during the outing, the young stars, who are rumored to be in a relationship, seemed to have a conversation, and Kendall flashed a big smile. She also had a red handbag over one shoulder as Bad Bunny held a plastic yellow bag. It’s unclear exactly where the duo shopped but they both appeared to have a great time.

Kendall and Bad Bunny’s latest outing comes after they were seen on a lunch date earlier this week. They went to a restaurant in Beverly Hills and were dressed in casual yet stylish outfits, just like they were while they were shopping. The Kardashians star wore a white top under a brown leather jacket and jeans while the talented artist wore a white hoodie and brown pants. They also both wore sneakers and Kendall had sunglasses resting on her head while Bad Bunny wore a black baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny
Kendall and Bad Bunny at a basketball game. (SplashNews)

The potential new lovebirds have been romantically linked since Feb. 2023. Since then, they’ve been seen on many different outings together, including Coachella and an NBA game. Some of the moments included PDA, which seemed to indicate they were very comfortable with each other.

A source told  Us Weekly  that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been enjoying their time together and it could get more serious in the near future. “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider told the outlet in May. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The source added that they “are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends. They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad