Hailey Bieber’s Cropped White Tee Is A Wardrobe Staple & You Can Shop A Similar Top For $20

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Hailey Bieber is the master of making casual pieces look super sexy and she proved that in her latest Instagram post when she wore a simple white tee. The 26-year-old wore a fitted cropped white T-shirt which is the perfect staple to have in your wardrobe and we found a similar top on Amazon that you can get for just $19.99.

Get the Verdusa Crop Tee Top here for $19.99.

Hailey rocked the Leset Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee that had a high neck and short sleeves and she styled it with low-rise jeans. While Hailey’s top costs a startling $72, you can try the trend for much less with the Verdusa Crop Tee Top which is on sale right now for just $19.99. The machine-washable crew-neck crop top is the perfect piece to throw in with a variety of different bottoms. Whether you want to wear it with jeans and sneakers for a casual feel or styled with a skirt and heels for a more elevated look – the possibilities are endless.

The Verdusa Crop Tee Top is available in a whopping 18 different colors and because the price is so affordable, you can buy a few to keep in your rotation for the upcoming season. The best part about a cropped white T-shirt is that you can wear it throughout all four seasons. Now that fall is on the horizon, try styling the top with jeans, a blazer, and loafers for work, then simply switch out your shoes for a pair of heels to take your look from day to night.