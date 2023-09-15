Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety With Inspirational Message & Photos: ‘Unstoppable’

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock



Blac Chyna is a new woman. The reality TV personality, 35 took to Instagram on Friday, September 14, to reflect on a transformative year of complete sobriety with a photo post. In the first pic, the mom of two, now known as Angela White, flashed a brilliant smile as she was kissed on the cheek while holding a bouquet of purple roses. She rocked an animal print suit for the joyous photo, her long hair dyed bright red and her manicure painted to match. A shiny silver “1” balloon floated behind her, marking her first sobriety birthday. A second snap showed her official “Twelve Steps” sobriety journey at one year, 366 days, 8777 hours. A third photo showed a gold and black AA cake reading, “Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety Angela Renee White.” The final pic showed another view of the detailed cake.

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself,” she captioned the emotional post. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.”

Chyna went on to “thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.” She then reflected on her new persona. “Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend,” she continued.

And finally, the beautiful influencer concluded by connecting with fans who might be struggling with similar addictions. “I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it,” she wrote. “God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. “I love you. ~ Angela White,” she signed off, along with praying hands and heart emojis.

She has 17.3 million followers on the platform, many of whom took to the comments thread with well wishes. “Congratulations one day at a time,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “I love this for you Angela!!!!!! You’re a beautiful soul.”