Jen Shah Has Reportedly Become ‘Friends’ With Elizabeth Holmes While ‘Rehabilitating’ in Prison

Jen Shah has reportedly become “friends” with Elizabeth Holmes as the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum, 49, the Theranos founder , 39, serve time in prison.

“They’re friends. They’re both rehabilitating and have bonded over being on this journey of positive change,” Jen’s rep, Chris Giovanni, told PEOPLE on Thursday, September 14. “Their situations brought them together, and they have a good understanding of one another. They’re getting through it together.”

Since both women are mothers, Jen’s rep added that the Bravolebrity has “given [Elizabeth] a lot of advice” about parenting.

“She’s even met Elizabeth’s baby and held her,” Giovanni said, adding that Jen was “very loving” to the former biotechnology entrepreneur and her child.

Jen shares her sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with her husband, Sharrieff Shah, while Elizabeth shares a son and a daughter with her husband, William Evans. Though the two celebrities are serving time at the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, in Texas, they are making the best of their situations.

“Jen gets all the ladies together, and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” Chris told the outlet, referring to Jen’s exercise classes called “Sha-mazing Abs.” Not only that, but the former Real Housewife is also tutoring other inmates who are trying to earn a GED, according to her rep.

“Jen’s not anything like the show portrayed her to be. She’s so peaceful now,” Chris emphasized. “She’s still funny and has her one-liners, but she’s graduated from anger management classes and is much more grounded.”

Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after being convicted for wire fraud and money laundering charges. Her sentence has been reduced by one year, and she is expected to be released in 2028. Though Jen initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022, she reversed her plea to guilty and admitted her contributions to target hundreds of victims in a telemarketing scheme.

For Elizabeth’s part, she was sentenced to 11 years in prison after she was convicted of fraud charges for her now-defunct blood testing company, Theranos. The former Stanford student and her company’s downfall became a huge topic in the science and technology industries. Elizabeth’s story and case were adapted for the small screen on Hulu miniseries The Dropout.